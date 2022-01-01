Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Huntersville

Huntersville restaurants
Huntersville restaurants that serve salmon

Banner pic

 

Azucar!

15906 Old Statesville Rd, huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON$21.50
Puff Pastry Wrapped Salmon, Moro Rice, Sweet Plantain, Green Pea Puree
More about Azucar!
Item pic

 

HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE

13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$13.50
Fresh Salmon Chimichurri$16.99
More about HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE

