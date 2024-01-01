Shrimp tempura in Huntersville
Huntersville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
13812 Cinnabar Place, Huntersville
|Tempura Battered Shrimp
|$10.99
More about Kairu Sushi and Noodle Bar
Kairu Sushi and Noodle Bar
9709 Sam Furr Road, Huntersville
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
3 shrimp dipped into tempura batter, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Tempura shrimp topped with crunchy onion
|Supreme Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$15.00
Deep fried shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy mayo, sriracha, unagi sauce, and fried onions