Huntingdon Valley restaurants you'll love

BURRITOS
Provecho Mexican Grill
2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
|$3.25
Our authentic grilled chicken tacos are made on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
|TINGA CHICKEN TACO
|$3.25
Chicken “Tinga” is lightly shredded chicken breast seasoned with chipotle (medium heat)
Our tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served on soft corn tortillas
|STEAK TACO
|$3.50
“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
Palz Tap House
1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$6.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing
|Burger
|$9.50
Plain Burger
|French Dip
|$10.49
Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Angus Beef Dipped in Rosemary Infused Au Jus with Provolone Cheese
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
La Strada Italian Restaurant | BYO
2519 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Osteria Saporino BYOB
1051 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley