Huntingdon Valley restaurants you'll love

Huntingdon Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntingdon Valley

Huntingdon Valley's top cuisines

American
American
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Huntingdon Valley restaurants

Provecho Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS

Provecho Mexican Grill

2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO$3.25
Our authentic grilled chicken tacos are made on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
TINGA CHICKEN TACO$3.25
Chicken “Tinga” is lightly shredded chicken breast seasoned with chipotle (medium heat)
Our tacos are topped with onion and cilantro and served on soft corn tortillas
STEAK TACO$3.50
“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
Palz Tap House image

 

Palz Tap House

1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$6.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing
Burger$9.50
Plain Burger
French Dip$10.49
Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Angus Beef Dipped in Rosemary Infused Au Jus with Provolone Cheese
La Strada Italian Restaurant | BYO image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

La Strada Italian Restaurant | BYO

2519 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley

Avg 4.8 (1490 reviews)
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Osteria Saporino BYOB

1051 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley

Avg 4.7 (605 reviews)
