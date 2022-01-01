Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Huntingdon Valley

Go
Huntingdon Valley restaurants
Toast

Huntingdon Valley restaurants that serve nachos

Provecho Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS

Provecho Mexican Grill

2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
MINI NACHO NO MEAT$7.95
GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese.
Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas.
No Meat option available.
GF, V Option
MINI NACHO SHREDDED CHK$7.95
More about Provecho Mexican Grill
Palz Tap House image

 

Palz Tap House

1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle

No reviews yet
Takeout
$5 Nachos$5.00
Nachos$8.50
Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Diced Tomatoes & Jalapenos, Served with Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Palz Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntingdon Valley

Cake

Quesadillas

Cannolis

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Huntingdon Valley to explore

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston