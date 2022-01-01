Nachos in Huntingdon Valley
Provecho Mexican Grill
2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley
|MINI NACHO NO MEAT
|$7.95
|GRILLED CHICKEN NACHOS
Hand crafted, crispy and crunchy tortilla chips drizzled with warm and savory refried beans, and piled high with Grilled Chicken and melted cheese.
Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with your choice of one of our hot or mild signature salsas.
No Meat option available.
GF, V Option
|MINI NACHO SHREDDED CHK
|$7.95