Tacos in Huntingdon Valley

Go
Huntingdon Valley restaurants
Toast

Huntingdon Valley restaurants that serve tacos

Provecho Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS

Provecho Mexican Grill

2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO$3.25
Our authentic Mexican tacos are made on soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
STEAK TACO$3.50
“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
SHRIMP TACOS$4.25
Our authentic Mexican Shrimp tacos are mildly seasoned and served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
More about Provecho Mexican Grill
Palz Tap House image

 

Palz Tap House

1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Tacos
Soft Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Finished with Palz Signature Sauces
Taco Salad$10.99
A Bed of Crisp Lettuce, Bruschetta & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl with Your Choice of Dressing
Sm Taco Pie$10.25
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream
More about Palz Tap House

