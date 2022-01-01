Tacos in Huntingdon Valley
BURRITOS
Provecho Mexican Grill
2807 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley
|SHREDDED CHICKEN TACO
|$3.25
Our authentic Mexican tacos are made on soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
|STEAK TACO
|$3.50
“Carne Asada” which is grilled steak served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$4.25
Our authentic Mexican Shrimp tacos are mildly seasoned and served on soft corn tortillas and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
Palz Tap House
1902 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valle
|Soft Tacos
Soft Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Finished with Palz Signature Sauces
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
A Bed of Crisp Lettuce, Bruschetta & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl with Your Choice of Dressing
|Sm Taco Pie
|$10.25
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream