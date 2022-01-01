Huntington Beach burger restaurants you'll love
25º
412 Walnut Ave, Huntington Beach
|412 Revue February 18th
|Smashburger Combo
|$15.00
|Lemonade
|$3.00
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Club
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
|Hangout Classic Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & House Sauce
|Jalapeno Burger
|$12.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Aioli
Slater's 50-50
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|1/3 Backyard Classic Burger
|$13.00
Black Canyon Angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a brioche bun.
|1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
|$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
|Stack Your Own Burger
Build your own STACKED burger! (Gluten-Free available)
|Cranberry Walnut
spinach | grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | walnuts | avocado | red onion | dried cranberries | bleu cheese | cranberry walnut dressing
|Stack Your Own Mac
Build your own STACKED Mac n Cheese! (Gluten-Free Available)