Huntington Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
217 Main Street, Huntington Beach
|The Offshore Breeze Sandwich
|$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
|Baja Chicken Sand
|$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
Surf City Fish Grill
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Avocado & Arugula
|$9.99
Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing. Can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting the cheese.
|Mahi Mahi Plate
|$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
|Meditteranean Fajita Bowl
|$9.99
Our super flavorful bowl with your choice of rice and protein along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Club
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
|Hangout Classic Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & House Sauce
|Jalapeno Burger
|$12.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Aioli
Basilico's Pasta e Vino
21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
|Pasta with Homemade Meatballs
|$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
|Cheese Lasagna
|$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
Bear Flag Fish Company
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach
|Specialty Burritos
|$13.95
|Ahi Poke*
|$21.95
|Bear Flag Tacos
|$5.50
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|Garlic Bread
|$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
|FrenchTri Tip Dip
|$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
Duke's Huntington Beach
Duke's Huntington Beach
317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach
|Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people
|$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
|Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
|$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
|Prime Rib dinner for 1 person
|$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus