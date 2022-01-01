Huntington Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Huntington Beach

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

217 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Offshore Breeze Sandwich$12.95
Sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo on Wheat Bread.
Baja Chicken Sand$13.95
Charbroiled Chicken, Ortega Chili, Pepper Jack Cheese & Chili Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
Surf City Fish Grill image

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado & Arugula$9.99
Arugula, avocado, hearts of palm, capers, toasted pumpkin seeds, aged parmesan cheese, housemade lemon dressing. Can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting the cheese.
Mahi Mahi Plate$13.99
Mahi Mahi grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
Meditteranean Fajita Bowl$9.99
Our super flavorful bowl with your choice of rice and protein along with red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, feta cheese, shredded cheese, non dairy vegan jalapeno cilantro aioli, and tomato salsa.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Club$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli on White Toast
Hangout Classic Cheese Burger$12.99
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & House Sauce
Jalapeno Burger$12.99
Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Jalapeños, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato & Spicy Aioli
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Basilico's Pasta e Vino image

 

Basilico's Pasta e Vino

21501 Brookhurst St, # D, Huntington BEach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
Leafy romaine, House Made croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed in our House Made creamy caesar dressing.
Pasta with Homemade Meatballs$20.00
Two of our classic Home Made Meatballs piled on top of your choice of pasta in red sauce.
Cheese Lasagna$22.00
Nonna's Cheese only Lasagna (A Rose Favorite.) Easily transformed when adding meat sauce.
More about Basilico's Pasta e Vino
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Ahi Poke*$21.95
Bear Flag Tacos$5.50
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.25
Two generous Slices of bread.
FrenchTri Tip Dip$15.75
Thin Sliced Tri Tip on a French Roll with Swiss Cheese, Onions & Hot Au Jus on the Side.
Prime Rib Dinner$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
Duke's Huntington Beach image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib dinner for 1 person$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
More about Duke's Huntington Beach

