Huntington Beach sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Huntington Beach

Nori Poke & Sushi image

 

Nori Poke & Sushi

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Tuna Roll$12.99
Inside- spicy tuna, cucumber Avocado
Outside - Tuna , jalapeño
spicy mayo, siracha, ponzu
Tempura Shrimp Roll$11.99
Inside ( Tempura Shrimp) imitation crab, cucumber, avocado , outside ( Imitation Crab), spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onion, tempura flake
Nori Signature Roll$13.99
Inside- real crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Outside- sear scallop, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Ahi Poke*$21.95
Bear Flag Tacos$5.50
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Consumer pic

 

ROL

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Rice Tartare$7.00
Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Salmon Don$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Unagi Don$21.00
Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about ROL
Kabuki image

SUSHI

Kabuki

7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (9171 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Tacos

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston