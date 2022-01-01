Huntington Beach sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Huntington Beach
Nori Poke & Sushi
21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach
|Popular items
|Wild Tuna Roll
|$12.99
Inside- spicy tuna, cucumber Avocado
Outside - Tuna , jalapeño
spicy mayo, siracha, ponzu
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$11.99
Inside ( Tempura Shrimp) imitation crab, cucumber, avocado , outside ( Imitation Crab), spicy mayo, eel sauce, fried onion, tempura flake
|Nori Signature Roll
|$13.99
Inside- real crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Outside- sear scallop, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce.
Bear Flag Fish Company
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach
|Popular items
|Specialty Burritos
|$13.95
|Ahi Poke*
|$21.95
|Bear Flag Tacos
|$5.50
ROL
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice Tartare
|$7.00
Crispy rice squares topped with a mix of spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail. Served with eel sauce and house mayo.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Salmon Don
|$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Unagi Don
|$21.00
Kabayaki glazed eel on a bed of warm sushi rice. Finished with shredded nori and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.