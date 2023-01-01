Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Matter of Craft image

 

Matter of Craft

21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich$17.95
Grilled chicken breast sandwich with tomato, avocado, feta cheese, red whine aioli.
More about Matter of Craft
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar - Huntington Beach

501 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.2 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Sandwich$11.25
Avocado, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, mustard, & spike seasoning.
Half Vegan Avocado Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, vegan mayo, and mustard.
Half Avocado Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.
More about Jan's Health Bar - Huntington Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Chili

Chocolate Brownies

Avocado Toast

Buffalo Wings

Collard Greens

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1053 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1003 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston