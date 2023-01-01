Avocado sandwiches in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Matter of Craft
Matter of Craft
21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$17.95
Grilled chicken breast sandwich with tomato, avocado, feta cheese, red whine aioli.
More about Jan's Health Bar - Huntington Beach
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar - Huntington Beach
501 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Avocado Sandwich
|$11.25
Avocado, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, mustard, & spike seasoning.
|Half Vegan Avocado Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, vegan mayo, and mustard.
|Half Avocado Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, vegan bacon bits, mayonnaise, and mustard.