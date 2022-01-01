Bacon cheeseburgers in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger
|$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$14.99
Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
More about Slater's 50-50
Slater's 50-50
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger
|$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.