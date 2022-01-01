Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Jon's Coffee Shop image

 

Jon's Coffee Shop

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$7.25
More about Jon's Coffee Shop
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Gluten Free Belgian Waffle-$9.95
plain, chocolate chip or blueberry waffles with agave maple syrup. Topped with fresh berries, banana, whipped cream , gluten free granola & cacao nibs
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Lobsters

Brisket

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Tacos

Grits

Sashimi

Rigatoni

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston