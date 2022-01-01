Ceviche in Huntington Beach
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Fish&Shrimp Cocktail Ceviche
|$14.95
Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Avocado in Fresh Lime & Tomato Juice
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$8.99
A house made ceviche with a little spice to it, spice cannot be removed. Served with tortilla chips.
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Ceviche Verde
|$18.00
|Passionfruit Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00