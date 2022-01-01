Cheese fries in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Olive Pit
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$5.00
Lightly breaded & served with homemade tomato sauce
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.99
|Pulled Pork Jalapeno & Cheese Fries
|$10.99
|Bacon Bleu Cheese Fries
|$10.99
More about STACKED
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.65
topped with sour cream + green onions
|Cheese Fries
|$4.85
topped with jack + cheddar cheeses
More about Hurricanes Bar & Grill
Hurricanes Bar & Grill
200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
our house made chili over crispy fries topped with cheese and onions