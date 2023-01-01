Chicken fried steaks in Huntington Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Johnny Rebs' True South image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rebs Restaurant

4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$16.50
Served with two farm fresh eggs, buttermilk biscuit or toast (sourdough or wheat) and choice of Country Potatoes or make it Yankee Spuds 3.95
Chicken Fried Steak$0.00
Country steaks smothered in house gravy. Includes two fixin's and a choice of bread.
More about Johnny Rebs Restaurant
West Coast Hibachi image

 

West Coast Hibachi -

21040 Pacific City Circle, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Steak$0.00
More about West Coast Hibachi -

