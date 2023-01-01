Chicken fried steaks in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Johnny Rebs Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
|$16.50
Served with two farm fresh eggs, buttermilk biscuit or toast (sourdough or wheat) and choice of Country Potatoes or make it Yankee Spuds 3.95
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$0.00
Country steaks smothered in house gravy. Includes two fixin's and a choice of bread.