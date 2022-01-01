Chicken salad in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Jon's Coffee Shop
Jon's Coffee Shop
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.95
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
217 Main Street, Huntington Beach
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Corn, Black beans, Cheddar Cheese, Onions & Celery.
More about Surf City Ale House
Surf City Ale House
301 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Grilled Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.95