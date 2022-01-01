Chicken sandwiches in Huntington Beach

Slaters 50/50 (OLD)

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

Avg 4 (3619 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Jan's Health Bar

501 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.2 (795 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach

155 5th St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.2 (1430 reviews)
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche
Buff Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche
