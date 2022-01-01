Chicken sandwiches in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about Jan's Health Bar
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
501 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
More about HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach
HQ Gastropub - Huntington Beach
155 5th St, Huntington Beach
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast served with Sliced Avocado, Arugula, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Sriracha Mayo on Toasted Brioche
|Buff Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated with Buttermilk Herbs and Spices tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with Housemade Coleslaw, Iceberg Lettuce on Toasted Brioche