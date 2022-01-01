Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#14 - Chicken Taco, Chicken Enchilada & Chili Relleno$15.95
Chili Relleno$6.95
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$9.99
Cup of Hangout Chili$5.99
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Bacon Chili Crunch Burger image

 

Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
More about Slater's 50-50
Item pic

 

STACKED

7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili$6.85
beef + pork + beans + spices | sour cream | green onions | sharp cheddar
Chili Cheese Fries$6.65
topped with sour cream + green onions
More about STACKED
Banner pic

 

Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI RELLENO$15.50
More about Que Vida Tacos
Item pic

 

ROL

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Garlic Edamame$6.00
Wok-fired edamame, tossed with dried chiles and crunchy garlic.
More about ROL
Item pic

 

Hurricanes Bar & Grill

200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili
our award winning house made chili with just the right amount of heat, topped with cheese, onions and sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
our house made chili over crispy fries topped with cheese and onions
More about Hurricanes Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Chili Lime Popcorn-$1.25
Chili Lime Popcorn$1.25
-Chili Verde-$0.50
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Caesar Salad

Curry

Stew

Shrimp Tacos

Waffles

Coleslaw

Rigatoni

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston