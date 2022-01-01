Chili in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|#14 - Chicken Taco, Chicken Enchilada & Chili Relleno
|$15.95
|Chili Relleno
|$6.95
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.99
|Cup of Hangout Chili
|$5.99
Slater's 50-50
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
|Chili
|$6.85
beef + pork + beans + spices | sour cream | green onions | sharp cheddar
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.65
topped with sour cream + green onions
ROL
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH
|Chili Garlic Edamame
|$6.00
Wok-fired edamame, tossed with dried chiles and crunchy garlic.
Hurricanes Bar & Grill
200 Main St,Ste 201, Huntington Beach
|Chili
our award winning house made chili with just the right amount of heat, topped with cheese, onions and sour cream
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
our house made chili over crispy fries topped with cheese and onions