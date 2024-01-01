Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

 

EggBred - Huntington Beach

9120 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito - Chorizo$10.89
soft scrambled eggs, beer battered potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, smoked paprika spread & your choice of protein, served w/ fresh salsa verde
More about EggBred - Huntington Beach
Consumer pic

 

Lupe's Mexican Eatery-HB - Huntington Beach

14916 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Potato Burrito$12.50
Chorizo, Egg, Potato, & Cheese
More about Lupe's Mexican Eatery-HB - Huntington Beach
Item pic

 

Northside Cafe By Caliente

22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HB BURRITO - CHORIZO$13.00
scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheddar cheese, roja red sauce, chorizo, flour tortilla
More about Northside Cafe By Caliente

