Cobb salad in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad.$12.80
Field greens, gorgonzola cheese, marinated tomato, egg, green bean, bacon & creamy red wine vinaigrette
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$16.99
Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Eggs & Chicken
Matter of Craft image

 

Matter of Craft

21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$17.95
Chopped romaine, house-made ranch dressing, Danish bleu cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
N.Y. Steak Cobb Salad$16.95
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon N. Y. Steak Avocado, Tomatoes over Romaine Lettuce, with Blue Cheese Dressing.
Pelican Isle image

 

Pelican Isle

16400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.95
