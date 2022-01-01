Cobb salad in Huntington Beach
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Cobb Salad.
|$12.80
Field greens, gorgonzola cheese, marinated tomato, egg, green bean, bacon & creamy red wine vinaigrette
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99
Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Eggs & Chicken
Matter of Craft
21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach
|Cobb Salad
|$17.95
Chopped romaine, house-made ranch dressing, Danish bleu cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|N.Y. Steak Cobb Salad
|$16.95
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon N. Y. Steak Avocado, Tomatoes over Romaine Lettuce, with Blue Cheese Dressing.