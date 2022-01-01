Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach
/
Crispy Chicken
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve crispy chicken
PIZZA • GRILL
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach
Avg 4.3
(493 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Caesar
$14.95
Pulled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
HANANO RAMEN-HB
200 Main Street Unit 114, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN
$6.95
More about HANANO RAMEN-HB
