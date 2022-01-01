Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

The Black Trumpet Bistro

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Kebob$28.00
On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh
More about The Black Trumpet Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Capone's Italian Cucina

19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAMBINO FILET MIGNON$24.00
4oz Filet Mignon with sea salt
More about Capone's Italian Cucina
Filet Mignon Burrito image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Item pic

 

West Coast Hibachi

7461 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$17.00
Filet Mignon Entree$25.00
Hibachi grilled with garlic butter and soy sauce, to a preferred term. Served with hibachi rice, zucchini and onions.
More about West Coast Hibachi

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Mozzarella Sticks

Dumplings

Fried Pickles

Belgian Waffles

Nachos

Stew

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston