Filet mignon in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Black Trumpet Bistro
7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach
|Filet Mignon Kebob
|$28.00
On a skewer with rice, vegetables. Tzatziki & Tabbouleh
Capone's Italian Cucina
19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach
|BAMBINO FILET MIGNON
|$24.00
4oz Filet Mignon with sea salt
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.