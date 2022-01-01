Fish and chips in Huntington Beach

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

217 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
4fb66600-c1ce-44c3-95e7-585c6a023f3c image

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Fish & Chips 3pc$13.49
Made with wild Cod. Comes with any side, chips (fries) may be substituted for a second side. If you pick 2 sides that aren't fries, you will not get fries with your meal. (batter is made with beer)
More about Surf City Fish Grill
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer Battered White Maine Haddock. Served with Longboard Fresh Cut Fries & Cole Slaw
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

