French onion soup in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve french onion soup

Surf Dog's Sports Grill

5932 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$6.99
More about Surf Dog's Sports Grill
Slater's 50-50 - Huntington Beach

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup Big Bowl$12.00
More about Slater's 50-50 - Huntington Beach

