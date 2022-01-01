Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve greek salad

The Black Trumpet Bistro

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Cucumber, Roma tomatoes, Kalamata, olives, feta, red onions, red wine vinaigrette, arugula
More about The Black Trumpet Bistro
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-PK Greek Salad-$11.55
Your choice of protein, artichoke, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini mixed greens, romaine, oregano, and greek vinaigrette
-Greek Salad-$11.55
Your choice of protein, artichoke, chickpea, pepperoncini, romaine & greek vinaigrette
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

