Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Ancho Steak Tacos$14.99
Fresh Onion & Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Cotija Cheese & Cholula Crema
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Consumer pic

 

Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Grilled Skewers 1pc$11.49
Grilled USDA Steak Skewer with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 1 side and pita.
Angus Steak Grilled Skewers$16.99
Grilled USDA Steak Skewers with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 2 sides and pita.
More about Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Sashimi

Shrimp Wraps

Salmon Rolls

Cookies

Ravioli

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

French Fries

Lobsters

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (895 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston