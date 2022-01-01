Grilled steaks in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve grilled steaks
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Grilled Ancho Steak Tacos
|$14.99
Fresh Onion & Cilantro, Salsa Roja, Cotija Cheese & Cholula Crema
More about Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Steak Grilled Skewers 1pc
|$11.49
Grilled USDA Steak Skewer with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 1 side and pita.
|Angus Steak Grilled Skewers
|$16.99
Grilled USDA Steak Skewers with bell pepper and red onion, for Gluten Free, request no Miso Glaze and no pita. Comes with 2 sides and pita.