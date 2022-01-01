Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve grits

Johnny Rebs' True South image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rebs' True South

4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits
Shrimp & Grits with Blackened Catfish for 4$53.00
Creole shrimp and 3 blackened catfish fillets cut in 6 pieces laid atop a bed of simmered mushrooms, tomatoes and onions served over cheddar grits. Served with 4 Pieces of Cornbread
Creole Shrimp over Cheddar Grits, Egg and Bread$19.95
Choose biscuit or toast (Doesn't include fixin)
More about Johnny Rebs' True South
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp N' Grits$16.99
Cheesy Grits, Shrimp, Bacon, Onion, Bell Pepper & Brown Gravy
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

