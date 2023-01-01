Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hibachi steaks in
Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach
/
Hibachi Steaks
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve hibachi steaks
West Coast Hibachi -
7461 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Hibachi Burrito Steak
$15.00
More about West Coast Hibachi -
Tama Sushi - 16367 Bolsa Chica St.
16367 Bolsa Chica St., Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Hibachi Steak
$19.95
More about Tama Sushi - 16367 Bolsa Chica St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach
Sundaes
Steak Tacos
Hummus
Reuben
Chicken Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac And Cheese Burgers
Boneless Wings
More near Huntington Beach to explore
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(75 restaurants)
Garden Grove
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Seal Beach
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Cypress
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1132 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(284 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1068 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston