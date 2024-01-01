Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve lamb shanks

The Black Trumpet Bistro - Huntington Beach

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ella Lamb Shank$36.00
Red wine fig reduction, rice, vegetables
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank w/ Rice (Halal)$22.00
Lamb shank infused with Indian spices & herbs. Name is enough for Lamb shanks! They're the boldest expression of gaminess, thanks to their higher levels of connective tissue and relative lack of fat. Enjoy them today with your order!
