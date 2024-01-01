Lamb shanks in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve lamb shanks
The Black Trumpet Bistro - Huntington Beach
7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach
|Ella Lamb Shank
|$36.00
Red wine fig reduction, rice, vegetables
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach
301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach
|Lamb Shank w/ Rice (Halal)
|$22.00
Lamb shank infused with Indian spices & herbs. Name is enough for Lamb shanks! They're the boldest expression of gaminess, thanks to their higher levels of connective tissue and relative lack of fat. Enjoy them today with your order!