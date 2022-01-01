Mac and cheese in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slaters 50/50 (OLD)
17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls
|$10.00
House-made bacon Mac and cheese balls breaded with panko and served with Tapatio ranch for dipping.
Grater Grilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
120 5th St, Huntington Beach
|Mac n Cheese Side
|$3.50
our famous 5 Cheese Mac!
