Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Mediterranean Salad. image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad.$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Olive Pit
Mediterranean Salad image

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese, housemade vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits) salad can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting cheese
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Item pic

 

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese, housemade vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits) salad can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting cheese
More about Surf City Fish Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Cannolis

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Carne Asada

Chicken Caesar Salad

Wedge Salad

Crispy Tacos

Miso Soup

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston