Mediterranean salad in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
More about Olive Pit
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Mediterranean Salad.
|$11.80
Field greens, feta, kalamata olive, marinated tomato, cucumber, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Surf City Fish Grill
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese, housemade vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits) salad can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting cheese
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncinis, crumbled feta cheese, housemade vinaigrette. (olives may contain pits) salad can be made Vegan or Paleo by subtracting cheese