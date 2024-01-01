Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve nigiri

Nori Poke & Sushi image

 

Nori Poke & Sushi

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Nigiri (2pc)$5.00
Albacore Nigiri (2pc)$5.00
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
BG pic

 

Kai

21058 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

TakeoutDelivery
Chu Toro Nigiri$19.00
More about Kai

