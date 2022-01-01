Pastries in Huntington Beach

Pick up to 6 different items from the following Crescent Minis and Mini Pastries: Carrot Crescent, Red Velvet Crescent, German Chocolate Crescent, Chocolate Chocolate Crescent, Birthday Cake Vanilla Crescent, Butter Brown Sugar Crescent, Éclair Vanilla Custard, Fresh Fruit Tart, Mini Triple Chocolate Pastry Roll. Serves 4-8, 36 pastries per tray.

