Pear salad in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve pear salad

Item pic

 

The Black Trumpet Bistro

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pear Salad
Honey citrus vinaigrette, organic greens
More about The Black Trumpet Bistro
Item pic

 

Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
More about Slater's 50-50

