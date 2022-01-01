Penne in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve penne
Capone's Italian Cucina
19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach
|PENNE SALSICCIA PEPPERONI
|$25.00
Capone’s Favorite, penne pasta, onions
bell peppers, Italian sausage, marinara sauce
|PENNE PESTO
|$23.00
House made pesto sauce, cream, tomatoes Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes
|Penne Gorgonzola
|$26.00
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Penne Pasta
|$8.99
Our Penne Pasta with your choice of sauce and protein. Comes with side of parmesan cheese.
|Penne
|$9.99
Penne pasta served with Marinara or Garlic Butter with your choice of protein available. Served with baguette.