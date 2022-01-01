Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Capone's Italian Cucina

19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PENNE SALSICCIA PEPPERONI$25.00
Capone’s Favorite, penne pasta, onions
bell peppers, Italian sausage, marinara sauce
PENNE PESTO$23.00
House made pesto sauce, cream, tomatoes Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes
Penne Gorgonzola$26.00
More about Capone's Italian Cucina
Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Pasta$8.99
Our Penne Pasta with your choice of sauce and protein. Comes with side of parmesan cheese.
Penne$9.99
Penne pasta served with Marinara or Garlic Butter with your choice of protein available. Served with baguette.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Penne Pasta$17.50
Penne pasta tossed in herbs & olive oil with chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with parmesan and garlic bread.
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

