Pies in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • GRILL

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
Add a slice of Hula Pie$13.00
