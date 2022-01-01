Pies in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve pies
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach
|Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
|Original Stuffed Build Your Own Pie
|$23.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Original - 6 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Duke's Huntington Beach
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Huntington Beach
317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach
|Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)
|$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions.
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
|Add a slice of Hula Pie
|$13.00