Prime ribs in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve prime ribs
Surf City Ale House
301 Main St, Huntington Beach
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$16.95
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach
|Prime Rib Dinner
|$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Duke's Huntington Beach
317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach
|Prime Rib dinner for 1 person
|$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
|Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people
|$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.