Prime ribs in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve prime ribs

Surf City Ale House image

 

Surf City Ale House

301 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib French Dip$16.95
More about Surf City Ale House
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale

14892 Springdale St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib Dinner$26.95
Available after 5:00 Fri. & Sat. only Slow roasted Choice 12 oz cut prime rib served with Au Ju, Baked potato, horseradish & butter
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale
Prime Rib dinner for 1 person image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Duke's Huntington Beach

317 pacific coast hwy, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib dinner for 1 person$37.00
12-13 ounce cut of Double R Ranch, slow roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream and au jus
Family Style Prime Rib Dinner for 4 people$149.00
Packaged Family style. Choice of Caesar salad or Wedge salad, 40 oz. roasted prime rib (offered as a whole cooked roast or cut into 4 10-ounce pieces) mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, horseradish sour cream & au jus.
More about Duke's Huntington Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Burritos

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Clams

French Fries

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Edamame

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston