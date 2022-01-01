Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

The Black Trumpet Bistro

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Trumpet Risotto$17.00
Arborio rice, Trumpet mushrooms, cream
More about The Black Trumpet Bistro
Item pic

 

Capone's Italian Cucina

19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RISOTTO SALSICCIA E PORCINI$28.00
Italian arborio rice, italian sausage, porcini mushroom sauce
RISOTTO CON SPINACI E POLLO$27.00
Italian arborio rice, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, marinara sauce, touch of cream
RISOTTO CON GAMBERI$29.00
Italian arborio rice, tiger shrimp,
sun-dried tomatoes, housemade pesto
More about Capone's Italian Cucina

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Caesar Salad

Chile Relleno

Pepperoni Pizza

Coleslaw

Chocolate Brownies

Prime Ribs

Shrimp Wraps

Calamari

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston