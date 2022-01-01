Risotto in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve risotto
The Black Trumpet Bistro
7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach
|Black Trumpet Risotto
|$17.00
Arborio rice, Trumpet mushrooms, cream
Capone's Italian Cucina
19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach
|RISOTTO SALSICCIA E PORCINI
|$28.00
Italian arborio rice, italian sausage, porcini mushroom sauce
|RISOTTO CON SPINACI E POLLO
|$27.00
Italian arborio rice, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, marinara sauce, touch of cream
|RISOTTO CON GAMBERI
|$29.00
Italian arborio rice, tiger shrimp,
sun-dried tomatoes, housemade pesto