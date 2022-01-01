Salmon in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve salmon
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$18.80
WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Surf City Fish Grill
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington
|Salmon Plate
|$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
Nori Poke & Sushi
21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach
|Salmon King Roll
|$12.99
Inside- salmon, avocado, cucumber
Outside - salmon, sear salmon, lemon skin, unagi sauce, ponzu.
ROL
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH
|Salmon Don
|$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Spicy Salmon Don
|$19.00
Fresh Salmon in our housemade sweet chili sauce, on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
