Salmon in Huntington Beach

Grilled Salmon Entree image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Entree$18.80
More about Olive Pit
Salmon Plate image

WRAPS • PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Surf City Fish Grill

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate$13.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled with your choice of seasoning and 2 sides, comes with pita.
More about Surf City Fish Grill
Salmon King Roll image

 

Nori Poke & Sushi

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon King Roll$12.99
Inside- salmon, avocado, cucumber
Outside - salmon, sear salmon, lemon skin, unagi sauce, ponzu.
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
Item pic

 

ROL

7862 WARNER AVE STE 101, HUNTINGTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Don$19.00
Fresh Salmon on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Spicy Salmon Don$19.00
Fresh Salmon in our housemade sweet chili sauce, on a bed of warm sushi rice. Garnished with ikura, kampyo, chives, and sesame seeds.
Includes a side of our housemade Yuzu Kosho sauce, wasabi, ginger, cucumbers, daikon, and miso soup.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about ROL

