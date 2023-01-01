Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Thai Harbor

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Banana Samosas$8.00
Fried Thai banana samosas drizzled with chocolate syrup. 8 samosas.
More about Thai Harbor
Item pic

 

Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chole Chaat$8.00
Spiced samosa topped with chickpea, red onions, tomatoes, mint and tamarind chutneys, whole milk yogurt, shaved scallion & ginger, pickled beetroot, cilantro and our crunchy seed dal and spice mix
Punjabi Samosas$6.00
Spiced potatoes, green peas and cashews in a tender pastry. Served with your choice of house made chutneys
More about Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine - Huntington Beach

