Sashimi in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve sashimi
Nori Poke & Sushi
21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach
No reviews yet
Sashimi ( 6 Pc )
$12.99
(Salmon,Albacore, Tuna)
Sashimi ( 2 Pc )
$4.35
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Seared Ahi Sashimi
$13.95
seared, blackened ahi sashimi served with a sweet soy vinaigrette
More about STACKED
