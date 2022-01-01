Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach
/
Seaweed Salad
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Nori Poke & Sushi
21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$4.50
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
Bear Flag Fish Company
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$17.95
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach
Clams
Crispy Tacos
Pork Ribs
Garlic Bread
Cannolis
Chocolate Brownies
Chili
Stew
More near Huntington Beach to explore
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(63 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Garden Grove
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston