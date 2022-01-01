Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Nori Poke & Sushi image

 

Nori Poke & Sushi

21016 BEACH BLVD, Hungtington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$4.50
More about Nori Poke & Sushi
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

21058 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$17.95
More about Bear Flag Fish Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Clams

Crispy Tacos

Pork Ribs

Garlic Bread

Cannolis

Chocolate Brownies

Chili

Stew

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston