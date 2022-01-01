Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Wrap$18.00
More about Olive Pit
Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine

301 Main Street #107, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp Wrap$17.00
More about Indarra Modern Indian Cuisine

