Spaghetti in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

The Black Trumpet Bistro

7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Louis Greek Spaghetti$23.00
Red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, roma tomatoes,
More about The Black Trumpet Bistro
Item pic

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Pit

16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (5883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$9.25
Spaghetti$14.00
Homemade turkey meatballs, tomato sauce & parmesan
More about Olive Pit
Item pic

 

Capone's Italian Cucina

19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPAGHETTI MESSINA$24.00
Mamma's meatballs, light spicy marinara, fresh creamy burrata
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$19.00
Traditional Bolognese sauce
SPAGHETTI GRECIA$23.00
Pancetta, pine-nuts, red onions,
Kalamata olives, crumbled feta
More about Capone's Italian Cucina
Thai Harbor image

 

Thai Harbor

16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Basil Spaghetti$11.00
Stir-fried spaghetti noodles with choice of meat, chili, carrots, white onions, bell peppers, basil leaves in Thai chili paste.
More about Thai Harbor
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Marinara$10.99
More about Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
Slater's 50-50 image

 

Slater's 50-50

17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti & 50/50 Patty$13.99
More about Slater's 50-50

