Spaghetti in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve spaghetti
The Black Trumpet Bistro
7041 Yorktown Ave #104, Huntington Beach
|Louis Greek Spaghetti
|$23.00
Red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, roma tomatoes,
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Pit
16365 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Kids Spaghetti
|$9.25
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
Homemade turkey meatballs, tomato sauce & parmesan
Capone's Italian Cucina
19688 Beach Blvd #10, Huntington Beach
|SPAGHETTI MESSINA
|$24.00
Mamma's meatballs, light spicy marinara, fresh creamy burrata
|SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE
|$19.00
Traditional Bolognese sauce
|SPAGHETTI GRECIA
|$23.00
Pancetta, pine-nuts, red onions,
Kalamata olives, crumbled feta
Thai Harbor
16103 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Spicy Basil Spaghetti
|$11.00
Stir-fried spaghetti noodles with choice of meat, chili, carrots, white onions, bell peppers, basil leaves in Thai chili paste.
Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach
16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$10.99