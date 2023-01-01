Street tacos in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve street tacos
Northside Cafe
22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach
|CARNITAS STREET TACO
|$3.85
Slow braised carnitas, tomatillo sauce, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortillas
Caliente Southwest Grille - Northside Cafe by Caliente Southwest
22017 Bushard Street, Huntington Beach
|CHICKEN STREET TACO
|$3.85
grilled chicken breast, southwest seasoned cabbage, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortilla
|STEAK STREET TACO
|$4.60
grilled diced steak, southwest seasoned cabbage, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortillas