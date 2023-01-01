Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve street tacos

Northside Cafe image

 

Northside Cafe

22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNITAS STREET TACO$3.85
Slow braised carnitas, tomatillo sauce, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortillas
More about Northside Cafe
Main pic

 

Caliente Southwest Grille - Northside Cafe by Caliente Southwest

22017 Bushard Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STREET TACO$3.85
grilled chicken breast, southwest seasoned cabbage, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortilla
CARNITAS STREET TACO$3.85
Slow braised carnitas, tomatillo sauce, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortillas
STEAK STREET TACO$4.60
grilled diced steak, southwest seasoned cabbage, cilantro/onion mix, corn tortillas
More about Caliente Southwest Grille - Northside Cafe by Caliente Southwest

