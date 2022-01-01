Sweet potato fries in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

-Sweet Potato Fries- image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Sweet Potato Fries-$3.95
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

STACKED

7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.45
with your choice of dippings sauces
More about STACKED

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Chicken Salad

Wontons

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Turkey Clubs

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Lobsters

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston