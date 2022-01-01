Taquitos in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve taquitos
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
|#9 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chicken Enchilada
|$12.95
|Potato Taquitos
|$10.95
Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
|Flamin' Hot Cheetos Taquitos
|$10.95
Chose Chicken or Potato w/ Cheese!
Puesto Huntington Beach
Puesto Huntington Beach
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Taquitos
|$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
|Potato Taquitos
|$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)