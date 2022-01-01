Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Huntington Beach

Go
Huntington Beach restaurants
Toast

Huntington Beach restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#9 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chicken Enchilada$12.95
Potato Taquitos$10.95
Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Taquitos$10.95
Chose Chicken or Potato w/ Cheese!
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
Puesto Huntington Beach image

 

Puesto Huntington Beach

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
flour tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, crema, tomatillo- árbol salsa
Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
More about Puesto Huntington Beach
Banner pic

 

Que Vida Tacos

19684 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Dos Taquitos$6.75
More about Que Vida Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntington Beach

Chicken Salad

Collard Greens

Crab Cakes

Cornbread

Chicken Wraps

Fried Rice

Garden Salad

Gyoza

Map

More near Huntington Beach to explore

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston