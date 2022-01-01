Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach

17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.99
More about Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Teriyaki Bowl-$10.55
Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Bowl$10.55
grilled chicken, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach

