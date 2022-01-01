Teriyaki bowls in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
Surf City Fish Grill - Huntington Beach
17965 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.99
More about Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
Green Tomato Grill - Huntington Beach
16062 Golden West St, Huntington Beach
|-Teriyaki Bowl-
|$10.55
Your choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.55
grilled chicken, broccoli, carrot, edamame, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed, white rice & teriyaki sauce