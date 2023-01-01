Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach
/
Tortilla Soup
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve tortilla soup
STACKED
7490 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.86
chicken | tomato | black beans | tortilla strips | jack cheese | avocado | cilantro
More about STACKED
Northside Cafe
22017 Bushard st, Huntington Beach
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
$7.00
16 OZ
More about Northside Cafe
