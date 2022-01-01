Turkey clubs in Huntington Beach

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Ham Club$10.99
Turkey, Ham & Bacon with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on White
More about Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
The Longboard Restaurant- Main St image

 

The Longboard Restaurant- Main St

217 Main Street, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Melt Down Sandwich$13.95
Lean Sliced Turkey & Cheddar Cheese, Grilled on Sourdough Bread Topped with Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.
More about The Longboard Restaurant- Main St
Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

501 Main St, Huntington Beach

Avg 4.2 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar

Map

