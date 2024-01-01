Veggie burgers in Huntington Beach

Organic Veggie Patty on All Natural Potato Brioche Bun, Organic Shredded Romaine, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Secret Sauce, Choice of Cheese - choice to add on our Crinkle Cut French Fries - Veggie Patty Ingredients - All Organic - (Brown Rice, Corn, Carrots, Onions, Green Peppers, Rolled Oats, Red Bell Peppers, Soy Sauce, Onion Powder, Broccoli, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper)

