Veggie burgers in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach restaurants
Huntington Beach restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Great Bites - 303 3rd St. Huntington Beach

303 3rd St, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger$12.75
Organic Veggie Patty on All Natural Potato Brioche Bun, Organic Shredded Romaine, Organic Heirloom Tomato, Secret Sauce, Choice of Cheese - choice to add on our Crinkle Cut French Fries - Veggie Patty Ingredients - All Organic - (Brown Rice, Corn, Carrots, Onions, Green Peppers, Rolled Oats, Red Bell Peppers, Soy Sauce, Onion Powder, Broccoli, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper)
More about Great Bites - 303 3rd St. Huntington Beach
Surf Dog's Sports Grill

5932 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Veggie Burger$14.99
1/4 lb Black Bean Veggie Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Avocado on a toasted Sesame Seed Bun
More about Surf Dog's Sports Grill

